Minister highlights commitment to future prosperity in Azerbaijani-Emirati relations

"The relationship between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is robustly advancing. It's worth highlighting that the official visit of the President of the UAE to Azerbaijan in 2020 significantly bolstered bilateral ties, resulting in pivotal agreements between the two nations."

These sentiments were expressed by Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, during the "Azerbaijan-United Arab Emirates Ministers' Experience Exchange Forum" in Baku, Azernews reports.

Minister Al Rumi emphasised the successful implementation of the signed agreements, stating, "Our objective is to fortify preparations for the future prosperity of both the Azerbaijani and Emirati peoples."

She extended her appreciation for Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 this November, expressing confidence that the event will leave a lasting impact in history through Azerbaijan's dedicated efforts.

