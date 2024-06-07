Reconstruction underway: 26-kilometer segment of Alat-Astara-Iran highway

7 June 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Alat-Astara-Islamic Republic of Iran state border highway (M-3) is currently undergoing extensive renovation from kilometer 217 to kilometer 243, Azernews reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways.

This 26-kilometer stretch is being upgraded to the 3rd technical grade, with the road width expanded to 12 meters. Earthworks, excavation, and widening have already been completed to achieve the standard road width. Construction of the road base and laying the bottom layer of the new asphalt-concrete cover are currently underway.

Simultaneously, culverts are being constructed along the road to facilitate water drainage, with 43 culverts already finished.

As part of the project, repairs on the bridges spanning the Astarachay (243 km) and Erchivanchay (234.8 km) rivers have been successfully concluded. Repair works on existing bridges over Pensarchay (221.3 km) and Archivanchay (231.7 km) rivers are ongoing.

