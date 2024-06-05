Azerbaijani Minister: COP29 will be effective platform to advance ILO agenda

5 June 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

COP29 to be hosted in Azerbaijan in November of this year will serve as an effective platform to advance the agenda of the International Labor Organization (ILO), Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said at the 112th session of the International Labor Conference held in Geneva, Azernews reports.

The minister noted the importance of the renewed Global Social Contract initiative of the organization. He said that following the principles of the ILO, special importance is given to social partnership in the fields of labor, employment, and social protection in Azerbaijan.

In the session, it was emphasized that the achievements of the DOST concept and the extensive electronicization program implemented in the social field in recent years, labor and employment policy are implemented in close cooperation with the ILO.

The minister said that the successful implementation of the two Decent Work Country Programs together with the ILO in the past period is a manifestation of this. It is also planned to sign the next Decent Labor Country Program.

Babayev also talked about social welfare, sustainable settlement, and effective employment for the residents who returned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

