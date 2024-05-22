Azerbaijan, OPEC set for high-level dialogue preceding COP29

22 May 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are set to engage in a high-level dialogue today in Vienna as part of preparations for COP29 in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the OPEC secretariat.

"OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais extends a warm welcome to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and President-designate of COP29, who is scheduled to visit the Organisation's Secretariat in Vienna today. The parties will engage in a high-level dialogue in anticipation of COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku in November," the statement reads.

OPEC highlights that the dialogue will be led by Mukhtar Babayev and Haitham al-Ghais and will convene senior officials from both OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the OPEC+ Cooperation Charter.

"This meeting presents a unique opportunity for all delegates to actively engage with the COP29 President in a constructive and inclusive dialogue," the statement adds.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is slated to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024. The decision was made during the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Baku is expected to host up to 80,000 foreign guests during the event.

