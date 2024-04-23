Azerbaijan is China’s biggest trading partner in South Caucasus: Ambassador

23 April 2024 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan is China’s biggest trading partner in the South Caucasus, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov said at the conference “Promoting Investment and Trade in Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports.

“Last year, trade between the countries grew by more than 44% compared to the previous year and reached $3.1 billion. At the same time, China's advanced experience and technologies in the field of alternative energy are of particular interest to our country. We are interested in the active participation of Chinese companies in restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including in green energy projects,” the ambassador noted.

The event, jointly organized by the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in China, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), was attended by representatives of government agencies, the private sector and public organizations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz