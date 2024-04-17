Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan reduces wheat imports

17 April 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan imported 211,966 tonnes of wheat worth $48,074,000, Azernews reports.

