Azerbaijan to increase number of high schools, gymnasiums in all regions, says Minister

On April 17, the opening ceremony of the XIII Republic Competition "Scientists of Tomorrow" was held, Azernews reports.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, deputies, as well as state institutions, management staff of private enterprises, and other guests took part in the event.

Fuad Garayev, deputy director of the Institute of Education, project director, presented a report on the statistical indicators of the competition and gave detailed information about the registered, accepted, and evaluated projects in 8 directions.

"The promotion work carried out in the country within the framework of preparations for COP29 is bearing fruit in secondary schools as well. As a result, the number of projects related to ecology and the environment submitted to the competition has increased significantly compared to last year. Out of 652 projects registered for the "Scientists of Tomorrow" competition, 113 have won the right to participate in the exhibition," he added.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva also wished success to the students participating in the competition.

He noted that a student's success or failure should not have any effect on their reputation.

"We cannot treat students based on whether they succeed or fail", he said. He noted that now students are really chosen in a good way. 15-20 years ago, so many young people could not be admitted to international universities.

"Sports and creativity competitions will be organised among the schools of the Republic. Starting this year, we are taking steps together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Our goal is to reveal other skills in students and identify their talents. Therefore, we want to increase the number of schools with a focus on sports and culture," the minister emphasised.

He also touched on the sports and gymnastics topics in his speech.

"We aim to increase the number of high schools and gymnasiums in all regions," he added.

The minister noted that educational institutions of this type should be established not only in Baku and Sumgait, but in all regions of the country:

"In the future, at least 2-3 vocational high schools should operate in each region."

It should be noted that during the next two days of the "Scientists of Tomorrow" competition, scientific research projects of students in 8 areas (mathematics, physics and astronomy, chemistry, biology, medicine and health, ecology and environmental management, engineering, and computer sciences) will be evaluated. In addition, schoolchildren selected from among the winners will represent our country at the exhibition held in the United States.

The purpose of the competition is to identify talented students with scientific research and creative potential, to develop skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, time management, public speaking, and communication, to expand relations between higher education institutions, scientific organisations, and general education schools, as well as to develop similar interests among students. to ensure networking with peers.

