Azerbaijan reports inflation rate since start of 2024

12 March 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
In January-February 2024, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan amounted to 101.3% compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

