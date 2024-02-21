Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 21 2024

Azerbaijan discloses savings in state procurement funds

21 February 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In 2023, as a result of information and control measures in the field of state procurement by the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, a total of 742.4 million manats of state funds were saved, Azernews reports.

