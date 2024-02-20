Discussions on Azerbaijan's energy role takes place at US Atlantic Council

20 February 2024 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his social network "X" account that Azerbaijani-American discussions on Azerbaijan's role in global energy processes were held at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center in Washington, Azernews reports.

"At the meeting organized by Landon Derentz, director of the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, we had interesting discussions on Azerbaijan's strategic role in global processes related to energy, energy security, and energy transition," the publication said.

We had interesting discussions on the strategic role of our country within the global processes of energy security and energy transition, and 🇦🇿-🇺🇸relations in the energy field, organized by @Landon_Derentz, Senior Director at @AtlanticCouncil Global Energy Center in Washington. pic.twitter.com/Lksf6NIvjI — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) February 20, 2024

