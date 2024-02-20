Azercell is now in Fuzuli!

20 February 2024 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

"Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories of the country. Thus, the company is pleased to announce the opening of the first mobile services center in Fuzuli.

Located in the center of Fuzuli city, on Heydar Aliyev Avenue, the new office of Azercell enables customers to conveniently carry out various operations on mobile numbers. Equipped with modern facilities, the store also offers a range of devices for daily use, as well as smartphones available for purchase via credit or cash options.

It is worth noting that Azercell was the first mobile operator to establish mobile network infrastructure in Karabakh and open its customer service center and official dealer store in this region. The company has already launched its Exclusive office in Shusha city and dealer stores in Agali village of Zangilan and Lachin. At the same time, Azercell has deployed nearly 150 4G base stations and the first "green" stations powered by solar energy in the liberated territories.

