Economist: Establishment of TRACECA Fund to lead to promotion of investments
Despite being a landlocked country, Azerbaijan has become a transition hub through different corridors and programs. Year by year, the volume of loads transported between Europe and Asia via Azerbaijan increases. For example, during January 2024, the revenues of Azerbaijan's transport sector increased by 22.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to AZN1bn ($0.59bn). The sector's share in GDP increased from 5.4% to 7.0%. Only this figure is enough to demonstrate the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to transport corridors and programs.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year