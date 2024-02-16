Economist: Establishment of TRACECA Fund to lead to promotion of investments

16 February 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Despite being a landlocked country, Azerbaijan has become a transition hub through different corridors and programs. Year by year, the volume of loads transported between Europe and Asia via Azerbaijan increases. For example, during January 2024, the revenues of Azerbaijan's transport sector increased by 22.6 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to AZN1bn ($0.59bn). The sector's share in GDP increased from 5.4% to 7.0%. Only this figure is enough to demonstrate the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to transport corridors and programs.

