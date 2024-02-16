Azernews.Az

Friday February 16 2024

Azerbaijan plans to invest in its industrial zones

16 February 2024 15:39 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
Under existing projects in Azerbaijan, it is planned to invest an additional 830 million manats in industrial zones and create more than 7,000 new workplaces, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency subordinated to the Economy Ministry, said at the press conference held today, Azernews reports.

