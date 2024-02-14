Azernews.Az

Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan increases

14 February 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
In January this year retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan increased by 3.4% in real terms compared to the same month last year - up to AZN 4.5 billion, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

