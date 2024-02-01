Azerbaijan builds Istisu Recreation & Treatment Complex in Kalbajar

1 February 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Istisu Rest and Treatment Complex, which was founded last summer in Kalbajar and is currently under construction, will be able to receive thousands of tourists every month when it is put into operation, Azernews reports.

Istisu Rest and Treatment Complex, which is planned to be built on a 34-hectare area, will be able to receive 300 people daily. In addition to the health and rehabilitation centre, 10 cottages are also planned to be built in the complex.

It should be recalled that even in the Soviet era, 50,000 tourists a year could easily rest and receive treatment here. And now this potential has increased even more.

It is worth noting that a sanatorium of the same name was established for the first time in 1928 around the well-known mineral water "Istisu" spring in Kalbajar. However, the sanatorium was made completely useless during the occupation.

