Azerbaijan, Denmark mull preparation process for COP29

29 January 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The delegation headed by the non-resident ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Azerbaijan, Danny Annan, met with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.

The meeting also discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the two countries.

It should be mentioned that at the end of last year, Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark, Zaur Ahmadov, met with the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Danish Parliament, Lise Bech, and Vice Chairperson Per Husted. The sides exchanged views on the extensive potential of Azerbaijani-Danish relations, including the development of interparliamentary cooperation.

