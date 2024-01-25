Azernews.Az

Thursday January 25 2024

Azerbaijan announces volume of operations carried out with local bank cards in Turkiye

25 January 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan announces volume of operations carried out with local bank cards in Turkiye
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

The volume of operations carried out with Azerbaijani bank cards in Turkiye reaches about 2 billion US dollars per year, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more