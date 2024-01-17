Dry cargo ships from Baku arrive at Turkmenistan port for first time

17 January 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

In the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), for the first time in the current year, two vessels with cargo from Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, from Baku to the port of Turkmenbashi, a dry cargo ship "Türkmenistan" docked at the berth of the container terminal on January 11, followed by a dry cargo ship "Magtymguly" with containers on board.

In addition to the two arriving dry cargo ships, the busiest line on the Caspian Sea between Turkmenbashi International Sea Port and Baku International Sea Trade Port is served by Turkmen RO-PAX car-passenger vessels "Berkarar" and "Bagtyýar".

Each of these vessels can take 54 trucks and 200 passengers on board, covering the route in 12 hours.

In addition, the Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan includes various types of vessels: dry cargo ships, tankers for transportation of oil and oil products, passenger ships, car-passenger ferries, yachts, tugboats of various classes, and auxiliary vessels.

The existing sea routes connect Turkmenbashi International Sea Port with the ports of Baku (Azerbaijan), Astrakhan and Makhachkala (Russia), Aktau (Kazakhstan), Enzeli, Noushehr, Bandar-Turkmen (Iran) and other ports.

