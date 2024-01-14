Baku Stock Exchange becomes member of German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber

14 January 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC was admitted to the membership of the German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber, Azernews reports about this with reference to BSE.

According to information, preliminary meetings were held between the parties in December last year and it was decided to cooperate.

It should also be noted that, in 2023, the total value of transactions concluded on all financial instruments at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) was 27 billion 335.355 million AZN. 63.6% of BSE's turnover, or 17 billion 384,461 million AZN, was accounted for by repo operations. This is 3.4 times more than the year.

During the reporting period, the value of state securities increased by 1.1% to 8 billion 405.581 million AZN, and the value of transactions on the corporate securities market decreased by 1.9% to 1 billion 545.314 million AZN.

