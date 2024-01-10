How much does kilo of sea snail cost?

10 January 2024 09:05 (UTC+04:00)

Last year, a sea snail worth 20.8 manats per kilogram was exported from Turkiye to Nakhchivan, Azernews reports.

in 2023 from Turkiye to Nakhchivan delivered sea snail of 2,650 kg for the amount of $216,

It should be noted that Turkiye exported 2 mln 50 k 343 kg of sea snails in 2023 with a value of 22 mln 637 thousand 304 USD. South Korea, China, and Spain were the top three exporting countries.

11 mln 491 k 392 kg of products worth 916 k $200 were exported to South Korea, 3 mln 884 k 944 kg of products worth 330 k 100 US$ to China, and 3 mln 7 thousand 291 kg of products worth 398 k 27 US$ to Spain.

---

