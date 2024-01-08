Azernews.Az

Monday January 8 2024

Azerbaijan's share of alternative energy sector in GDP to quadruple

8 January 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's share of alternative energy sector in GDP to quadruple
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

In 2019, the number of people employed in alternative energy production in Baku was 4,450. By 2040, 2295 additional new jobs will be created in this field, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more