Decision on Internet service quality indicators approved in Azerbaijan

8 January 2024 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Board of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has approved "Indicators of quality of services in the sphere of communication and high technologies, including Internet services," Azernews reports.

Concerning the unified electronic database of legal acts of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev signed a new decision on this occasion.

The new decision defines the main principles of quality indicators in these areas: speed, accuracy, sustainability, accessibility, transparency, non-discrimination, reliability, completeness of information, accountability, confidentiality, and security.

Furthermore, to improve service in information technology, it is planned to achieve 95 percent of calls answered within 20 seconds by the call centre about the total number of calls and to increase the complaint resolution rate to 99 percent.

Specifically, it is planned to reduce the frequency of complaints related to consumer services, as well as help desk and network quality, reliability, and accessibility to below five percent, and billing-related complaints to below one percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz