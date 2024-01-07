Azerbaijan eases process of customs clearance for entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan will be able to predetermine the goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity (XIF MN) code of goods through the e.customs.gov.az portal, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%