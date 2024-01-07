Azernews.Az

Sunday January 7 2024

Azerbaijan eases process of customs clearance for entrepreneurs

7 January 2024 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan will be able to predetermine the goods nomenclature of foreign economic activity (XIF MN) code of goods through the e.customs.gov.az portal, Azernews reports.

