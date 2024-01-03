Astrakhan companies starts first supply of fish products to Azerbaijan

3 January 2024 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Companies from Astrakhan engaged in the production and sale of fish delicacies, including black caviar and sturgeon, have started supplying their products to Azerbaijan for the first time.

In an interview with the local media outlets, Andrey Markin, head of "Kaspriba" (Caspian Fish) Union of Fishing and Fish Processing Enterprises, noted that fish and fish delicacies remain a brand of the Astrakhan region and are in great demand among foreign countries.

"For the first time, we started supplying fish products to Azerbaijan, mainly raw fish, which is actively processed there. Astrakhan fish is used in the preparation of local national dishes," Markin said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz