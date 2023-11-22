Green energy concept prepared for liberated territories: Deputy Minister

22 November 2023 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

"In the total volume of Azerbaijan's electricity production, the capacity produced from renewable energy sources is 1,688 megawatts, which is about 20 percent of the total capacity," Deputy Energy Minister Samir Veliyev said during his speech at the SPECA Economic Forum, Azernews reports.

The minister noted that it is planned to increase this figure to 30 percent by 2030.

"By the end of 2027, it is expected that 1,870 megawatts of green energy will be integrated into the country's energy system, and as a result, the share of renewable energy in electricity capacity will reach 33 percent, which is more than our target. To achieve this target, reforms are being undertaken in the country's power sector," the minister said.

The minister said that converting vacated areas into green energy zones is one of the main areas of focus.

"Together with a Japanese company, a green energy concept has been developed for the liberated areas. According to preliminary studies, the technical potential of solar energy in the Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrail, and Fuzuli districts is more than 7,200 megawatts. The technical potential of wind energy in Lachin and Kalbajar is estimated at 2,000 megawatts," the Deputy Minister added.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries with a high potential for renewable energy sources. Thus, the technical potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. The economic potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 27 GW, including 3,000 MW of wind energy, 23,000 MW of solar energy, 380 MW of bioenergy potential, and 520 MW of mountain rivers potential.

It should be remembered that the "SPECA 2023 Economic Forum" (UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) on the theme of "turning the SPECA region into a global contact point" has started its work in Baku.

The Forum is based on an active position aimed at developing Azerbaijan and other SPECA member countries as a flexible and strategic platform to coordinate issues in the areas of services, policy, and program cooperation to support dialogue. The UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) has been working to strengthen positions, seek solutions to common challenges, and prepare strategies and plans for their implementation.

The United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) was established on March 26, 1998.

