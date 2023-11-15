Azerbaijan, South Korea sign document on new ICT grant project [PHOTO]

15 November 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The relevant protocol was signed between the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, and the Electronic Security Service regarding IT equipment purchased by the Korean government, Azernews reports.

The protocol was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Azerbaijan within the framework of the grant project "Small ODA" for the purchase of digital technological equipment, citing the Electronic Security Service.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz