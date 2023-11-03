26% of state-owned real estates in Azerbaijan are leased

3 November 2023 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

As of July 1 of this year, there were 10,121 non-residential buildings and parts of buildings with a total area of ​​4,426.6 thousand square meters at the disposal of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Chamber of Accounts said at the meeting of the draft law On the 2024 State Budget, Azernews reports

According to the Chamber of Accounts, only 2,588 (25.6%) with a total area of ​​391.6 thousand square meters (8.8 i) were leased, and rents were calculated accordingly for those areas.

"Leasing of 25.6% of non-residential buildings and parts of buildings, and only 8.8% of the total area at the disposal of the State Service, necessitates taking additional measures in this area," the Chamber of Accounts added.

