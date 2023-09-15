Azernews.Az

Friday September 15 2023

Azerbaijan boosts electricity production

15 September 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts electricity production
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 154.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) from January through August 2023, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more