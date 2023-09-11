Azernews.Az

Monday September 11 2023

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss strengthening trade & economic ties [PHOTOS]

11 September 2023 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss strengthening trade & economic ties [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov is paying a working visit to Hungary, Azernews reports, citing a post of X by the Minister.

The post reads that as part of the working visit, the Azerbaijani Minister met with Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The meeting discussed the shared perspectives on the extensive collaboration across different sectors between our nations, the initiative aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties, and the potential for partnering on green energy projects.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss strengthening trade & economic ties [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss strengthening trade & economic ties [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more