State Statistical Committee discloses volume of investments in Azerbaijan

11 August 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan increased by 20.8 percent in January-July 2023, compared with the same period in 2022, amounting to AZN9.1bn ($5.4bn), Azernews reports, with reference to the State Statistics Committee.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.