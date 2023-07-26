Azerbaijan, Romania hold discussions on natural gas supply

26 July 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

During his visit to Bucharest, the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and the Minister of Energy of Romania, Sebastian Ioan Burduja, held a meeting, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the mutual visits of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Romania for cooperation between the two countries and the multifaceted and intensive development of relations in the field of energy, the strategic importance of the development plans related to the Caspian Sea - European Union Green Energy Corridor for the Azerbaijan-Romania energy partnership, and the importance of the rapid implementation of the work envisaged by the Memorandum signed within the establishment of the green energy corridor.

At the same time, the ministers discussed the contracts on natural gas supply and the importance of regular relations between Romgaz and SOCAR. SOCAR's activities in Romania are highly appreciated, and the importance of the development of this activity from the point of view of market competitiveness and energy security was underlined.

Several other issues arising from bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector were also reviewed at the meeting.

---

