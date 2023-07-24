Russia introduces new digital rouble

24 July 2023 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

A law on the introduction of the digital ruble and the creation of an appropriate electronic platform has been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to a document published on the official portal of legal information, the digital ruble is an additional form of the Russian national currency, which will be issued in parallel with the already existing forms of money, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Now the Russian ruble will have three forms: cash, non-cash and digital. The new money format will make it possible to carry out transactions using the digital ruble platform, which is a special information system. According to the law, the Bank of Russia becomes the operator of this platform.

The digital ruble will be used as a means for payments and transfers, however, the law does not provide for the possibility of opening deposits or obtaining loans in digital rubles.

In addition, the new law establishes a ban on the use of the phrase "digital ruble platform" and derivative words and expressions in advertising for all persons who are not operators or participants in the digital ruble platform. This is being done to ensure the correct and responsible implementation of the digital ruble on the territory of the Russian Federation.

