Volume of cargo transported by sea increases in Azerbaijan
The volume of cargo transported by sea during January-June 2023 amounted to 4 million 514.7 thousand tons and increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC).
