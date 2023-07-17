Azernews.Az

Monday July 17 2023

Volume of cargo transported by sea increases in Azerbaijan

17 July 2023 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
The volume of cargo transported by sea during January-June 2023 amounted to 4 million 514.7 thousand tons and increased by 21.7 percent year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

