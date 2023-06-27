Broad money supply in Azerbaijan increase

27 June 2023 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

As of June 1 of this year, the volume of the broad money supply in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN41.4bn ($24.35bn), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

CBA noted that the volume decreased by 3.4 percent compared to the beginning of the year, increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month, and increased by 11.8 percent during the year.

By the end of June 2023, the volume of the broad money supply amounted to AZN30.4 ($17.9bn). This is 0.6 percent more than the similar indicator at the end of May 2023, 2.7 percent more than the beginning of the year, and 19.7 percent more than year-on-year.

