Azerbaijan starts exporting polypropylene to Peru for first time

19 June 2023 17:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan starts exporting polypropylene to Peru for first time
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan has started exporting HB 0356 FR polypropylene to Peru for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).

