Azerbaijan starts exporting polypropylene to Peru for first time
Azerbaijan has started exporting HB 0356 FR polypropylene to Peru for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA).
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%