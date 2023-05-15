Azerbaijan spends $545 million to buy gasoline and diesel fuel in Q1

15 May 2023 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

In January-April 2023, fuel consumers in Azerbaijan purchased motor gasoline and diesel fuel for a total amount of 927.1 million manats ($545.4 million at the current exchange rate - IF), which is 7.9% higher than in January-April 2022 year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.