Azerbaijan spends $545 million to buy gasoline and diesel fuel in Q1
In January-April 2023, fuel consumers in Azerbaijan purchased motor gasoline and diesel fuel for a total amount of 927.1 million manats ($545.4 million at the current exchange rate - IF), which is 7.9% higher than in January-April 2022 year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%