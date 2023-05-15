Azernews.Az

Monday May 15 2023

Azerbaijan spends $545 million to buy gasoline and diesel fuel in Q1

15 May 2023 12:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan spends $545 million to buy gasoline and diesel fuel in Q1
Rena Murshud
Rena Murshud
Read more

In January-April 2023, fuel consumers in Azerbaijan purchased motor gasoline and diesel fuel for a total amount of 927.1 million manats ($545.4 million at the current exchange rate - IF), which is 7.9% higher than in January-April 2022 year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more