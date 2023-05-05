Azerbaijan invites Albanian companies to coop in Karabakh [PHOTOS]

5 May 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Albania Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation Working Group was held in Tirana, Albania, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The Ministry said that prior to the meeting, there was a bilateral meeting between the co-chairs of the Working Group, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania - Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Bellinda Balluku.

The meeting heard the development of cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.

At the meeting, the role of the heads of states in the development of inter-country relations was discussed, especially the importance of the Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev’s visits to Albania and the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Raman to Azerbaijan. Joint action within the framework of the Working Group and the plan to upgrade this cooperation format to the status of an Intergovernmental Commission, the political decision regarding the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tirana was marked as a manifestation of the intention to deepen Azerbaijan-Albania relations.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan and Albania are members of the TAP project, which plays a strategic role in diversifying the energy supply of European countries and ensuring energy security. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and the establishment of a local gas distribution system with the support of Azerbaijan are prospects that will increase the benefits of TAP for Albania:

"The gasification project of the city of Korcha is in the stage of the initial feasibility study. If the gas network is built, not only the country's energy balance will be diversified, but we will jointly participate in strengthening the energy security of the Balkan region. Intensive consultations are also currently underway on a number of new projects that will contribute to SOCAR's activity in Albania and our energy cooperation."

Albania's Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Bellinda Balluku said that Albania is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and is determined to strengthen its strategic partnership. She noted that today Albania identified many areas of potential cooperation. Among these fields, energy is of special interest to both countries.

The meeting discussed the development of cooperation in the fields of trade and investments, energy, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, tourism, culture, education, and science. Albanian companies were invited to cooperate in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Alat Azad Economic Zone, and green energy projects. It was agreed to establish an Intergovernmental Commission on the basis of the Working Group.

