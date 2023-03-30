Azexport to export Azerbaijani products to Belarus

30 March 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Aykhan Gadashov, the head of the Azexport.az portal operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), met with Andrey Drozden, the head of an influential Belarusian wholesale network, Azernews reports, citing the CAERC.

According to the information received from the CAERC, during the discussion, Aykhan Gadashov gave detailed information about the activity of the portal and carried out an online demonstration of Azerbaijani products on the portal.

Andrey Drozden, the head of the wholesale network of Belarus, also made a presentation about the activities of his company. A preliminary agreement was signed for the export of Azerbaijani products to Belarus. The foreign entrepreneur was supported in establishing relations with the manufacturing companies in order to start the relevant procedures.

---

