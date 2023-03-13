AzerGold continues geological research in Kalbajar District
The geological exploration team of AzerGold company completed the first stage of geological exploration works in the site of the Tutxun precious metal deposits, with a total area of 85.56 sq. km, located in Kalbajar District, Azernews reports.
