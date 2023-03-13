AzerGold continues geological research in Kalbajar District

13 March 2023 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

The geological exploration team of AzerGold company completed the first stage of geological exploration works in the site of the Tutxun precious metal deposits, with a total area of 85.56 sq. km, located in Kalbajar District, Azernews reports.

