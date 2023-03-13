Azernews.Az

Monday March 13 2023

AzerGold continues geological research in Kalbajar District

13 March 2023 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
AzerGold continues geological research in Kalbajar District
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The geological exploration team of AzerGold company completed the first stage of geological exploration works in the site of the Tutxun precious metal deposits, with a total area of 85.56 sq. km, located in Kalbajar District, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more