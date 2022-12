30 December 2022 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

At today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Vugar Ibrahimov was appointed to the post of auditor of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Trend reports.

Vugar Ibragimov has been working in the Chamber of Accounts since 2007 as head of the Department and Chief of Staff.

