Monday December 19 2022

Minister: Saudi Arabia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh [PHOTO]

19 December 2022 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Saudi Arabia intends to invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih said, Azernews reports.

