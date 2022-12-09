Baku to host Azerbaijan-EU high-level transport dialogue in 2023 [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Director for Eastern Partnership and Institution Building at the Directorate-General for EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Lawrence Meredith, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%