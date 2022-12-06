Azerbaijan's leadership demonstrates ambitions to expand space industry - IAF

6 December 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Leadership of Azerbaijan is showing ambitions to further grow in the space industry, Executive Director of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Christian Feichtinger told Trend on December 6.

According to Feichtinger, Azerbaijan has made amazing progress in space over the last years.

He underlined that Azerbaijan has already 3 of its own satellites in space and telecommunication field is very important operator here in the region.

"The International Astronautical Congress which is going to be held in Baku next year, is very much encouraging, and we are looking forward to working with diplomatic representations here further in order to give the message that Baku is an amazing safe city and an outstanding place to come and be part of the event in October next year," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz