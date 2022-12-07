Representatives of Azerbaijani companies to visit Dagestan with business mission

7 December 2022 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Representatives of Azerbaijani companies will visit Dagestan with a business mission from December 7 - 11, Azernews reports.

Dagestani Export Support Center Head Ruslan Abaskuliev stated that the delegation will include companies engaged in tourism, sales of electrical appliances, the food industry, the real estate sector, as well as the production of building materials.

It is planned that the delegation will hold a meeting with the acting mayor of Makhachkala, Rizvan Gazimagomedov, and visit a number of local companies and enterprises in order to establish cooperation and ink export contracts.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 inter-governmental and inter-company documents have been signed between the two countries and six road maps are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz