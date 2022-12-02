Azerbaijan offers benefits for public-private partnership projects

2 December 2022 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Benefits, exemptions, and compensations will be applied to public-private partnership projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the new bill "On public-private partnership", which was discussed at the Azerbaijani Parliament's meeting on December 2.

According to the bill, public-private partnership projects will be subject to incentive measures envisaged by the Law "On investment activity", as well as tax and other government benefits, additional financial support, guarantees, exemptions, and compensations.

In coordination with the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, the state can provide support and guarantees, including the supply of goods, materials, raw materials, equipment for the implementation of the public-private partnership project; ensuring a minimum level of income for the public-private partnership project; ensuring the purchase of a certain amount of products, rendered services, work performed within the public-private partnership project; provision of subsidies and (or) loans, investments; regulated price guarantee; granting rights to provide services, sell products on the territory of Azerbaijan; reimbursement of expenses incurred by the partner, and lost profits stipulated by the public-private partnership agreement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz