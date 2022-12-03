Azerbaijan holds various meetings within 18th annual meeting of INSME to discuss co-op [PHOTO]

3 December 2022 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov has held meetings with various officials, within the framework of the 18th annual meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium Enterprises (INSME) to discuss cooperation.

Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with Bulgarian SMEs Promotion Agency Director-General Boyko Takov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues arising from the memorandum of understanding signed during the annual meeting of INSME, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation between Azerbaijani and Bulgarian small and medium enterprises.

Moreover, the meetings were held with INSME President Sergio Arzeni, former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Leterme, and Belgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michel Peetermans.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in small and medium-sized businesses.

Further, Orkhan Mammadov held meetings with the World Business Angels Investment Forum Chairman Baybars Altuntas and the Oman Youth Project Development Fund (Sharakah) General Director Ali Mugaibal.

They discussed future cooperation and joint projects in the field of SMEs.

