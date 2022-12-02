Azernews.Az

Friday December 2 2022

Baku, Washington able to cooperate in cybersecurity solutions developing

2 December 2022 13:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan and the USA are able to cooperate in developing cybersecurity solutions, Horizon Advisory independent consulting company co-founder, Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior fellow Emily de la Bruyere said at a briefing in Baku, Azernews reports.

