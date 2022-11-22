Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 22 2022

Azerbaijan, Georgia to build LNG terminal for subsequent export to EU

22 November 2022 16:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Georgia to build LNG terminal for subsequent export to EU

Georgia and Azerbaijan have started developing a project to build a terminal for liquefied natural gas, for its subsequent export to the European Union, the implementation of which was frozen in 2015.

