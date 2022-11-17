Сargo traffic along Trans-Caspian Transport Route surges for 9M2022

17 November 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The volume of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) significantly grew in the first nine months of 2022, Trend reports on October 21 via Kazakhstan Railways National Company JSC.

This issue was discussed during the meeting of TITR International Association, held in Tbilisi under the chairmanship of the head of Kazakhstan Railways National Company JSC Nurlan Sauranbayev.

During the meeting it was noted that thanks to the joint efforts of the association members, the volume of cargo transportation along the TITR route from January through September this year rose by 2.7 times compared to the same period of 2021, amounting to 1.84 million tons.

A large share of the growth accounted for exports. The volume of export transportation from Kazakhstan along the route grew by 7.9 times.

The meeting participants developed a number of measures to ensure further growth in container traffic along the Middle Corridor and provide favorable conditions on the route.

TITR runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and the Black Sea further to European countries. TITR Association members are 20 companies, including railway administrations, ports, shipping and logistics companies from eight countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz