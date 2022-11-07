Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
October 24
|
1.7
|
October 31
|
1.7
|
October 25
|
1.7
|
November 1
|
1.7
|
October 26
|
1.7
|
November 2
|
1.7
|
October 27
|
1.7
|
November 3
|
1.7
|
October 28
|
1.7
|
November 4
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0293 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has dropped by 0.0128 manat and amounted to 1.6785 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
October 24
|
1.6741
|
October 31
|
1.693
|
October 25
|
1.6796
|
November 1
|
1.6839
|
October 26
|
1.6926
|
November 2
|
1.6802
|
October 27
|
1.7125
|
November 3
|
1.6719
|
October 28
|
1.6977
|
November 4
|
1.6637
|
Average weekly
|
1.6913
|
Average weekly
|
1.6785
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0274 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
October 24
|
0.0276
|
October 31
|
0.0276
|
October 25
|
0.0276
|
November 1
|
0.0275
|
October 26
|
0.0276
|
November 2
|
0.0269
|
October 27
|
0.0276
|
November 3
|
0.0277
|
October 28
|
0.0272
|
November 4
|
0.0273
|
Average weekly
|
0.0275
|
Average weekly
|
0.0274
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0913 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
October 24
|
0.0914
|
October 31
|
0.0914
|
October 25
|
0.0914
|
November 1
|
0.0913
|
October 26
|
0.0914
|
November 2
|
0.0914
|
October 27
|
0.0914
|
November 3
|
0.0912
|
October 28
|
0.0914
|
November 4
|
0.0913
|
Average weekly
|
0.0914
|
Average weekly
|
0.0913
